Mount Sinai, Anthem extend deadline before thousands of patients lose in-network care due to contract dispute

As Mount Sinai Health System and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield negotiate a new contract, the parties agreed to temporarily extend their deadline before tens of thousands of patients in New York lose access to in-network care.

Nine thousands Mount Sinai physicians became out-of-network to roughly 200,000 Anthem patients when the sides failed to reach an agreement on Dec. 31, but state law mandated no changes for patients before March 1.

Where negotiations stand

Mount Sinai and Anthem on Monday announced a brief extension of in-network benefits through separate statements on their websites.

"We have agreed to temporary terms that will extend in-network access for Mount Sinai hospitals and facilities through Tuesday, March 3, only," Mount Sinai said.

According to Anthem, the agreement will "prevent patient care disruption and allow time to continue negotiations." Anthem previously said patients with ongoing or serious treatment could be eligible for continuity of care through March 31.

Anthem has claimed Mount Sinai executives are demanding price increases of more than 50% over the next three years, which Mount Sinai disputes.

Mount Sinai has said Anthem owes it more than $450 million for care already provided to its members.

Man fears he'll lose doctor of 15 years

John Esposito, of Huntington, said he was waiting anxiously for a deal by Sunday's deadline because he's at risk of losing his primary care physician for the last 15 years.

"I consider him my partner in keeping me healthy and I would very much like to not have to disrupt that relationship," he said. "There's a lot of stress on individuals these days and this is stress that is, in this particular case, avoidable with a positive potential conclusion."

Esposito said he's been feeling hopeful, but anxious, since he started getting letters from Anthem and Mount Sinai last year.

"As time went on and we saw that there was no progress being made, started to get concerned because the idea of being sort of turned into a health care refugee looking for a whole new set of doctors to take care was a daunting thought process, and now it seems to be happening."

Esposito said he hopes a new deal is made soon because he does not qualify for continuity of care.