Mother looking for upgraded charges after motorcyclist strikes 11-year-old son on West Babylon street

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- Recent fun and games on a suburban street took a scary turn.

Now, a Long Island mother is demanding upgraded charges against a motorcyclist who slammed into an 11-year-old.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Wednesday, the suspect is accused of intentionally riding recklessly around a group of playing children -- and it was all caught on camera.

Adrian McCall showed Gusoff swaths of scrapes after a West Babylon neighbor on a motorcycle slammed into him.

Video shows Adrian and friends playing basketball Sunday on the street, with teens on a motorcycle popping wheelies right through them.

"Up and down the streets, speeding like lunatics on the same block where the kids were playing," mother Krisy Collado said.

Video shows a motorcycle hit Adrian, sending him flying.

"I fell over and then once I hit my head on the ground I don't remember anything else because I went unconscious," Adrian said.

His irate mother said it was no accident.

"At no point in time did he try to swerve, did he try and move. He took my son head on," Collado said.

Suffolk police arrested the 19-year-old motorcyclist, Dylan Besser. He was later charged him with reckless endangerment.

"It's just reckless driving. which is a misdemeanor, which to me is slap on the wrist because he's going to do it again," Collado said.

That's because Collado says it happened before -- to a 9-year-old who suffered a collapsed lung in October.

"Same pattern, same way. The injuries are consistent," victim's advocate Luis Menendez said.

Menendez is demanding a grand jury consider elevated charges for a person who calls his social media, "Wheelie Boyz."

"Assault with a dangerous weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, several children were involved, and most importantly attempted assault," Menendez said.

Neighbors who did not want to appear on camera said it was recently that the suspect's motorcycle been screeching down the quiet streets. Before then, there were his car engines revving.

Besser's attorney said his client maintains his innocence, calling the incident a tragic accident that happened while the child ran into the street with a stick.

Suffolk police say, "the law does not support additional charges against the driver at this time," and confirmed only one previous complaint.

"What are you guys going to do to prevent this from happening to the next kid?" Collado asked.

"I don't want him to be in the streets anymore. I don't want this to happen to any other kid," Adrian said.

His mother says kids should be able to play on side streets without fearing for their lives.