NYPD investigating deadly shooting of 42-year-old man in Morris Heights
NEW YORK -- Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man early Saturday morning in the Bronx.
Police said the man was shot in the arm and torso just before 5 a.m. on University Avenue in the Morris Heights section.
The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
No arrests were immediately made and police did not say what led to the shooting.
