NYPD investigating deadly shooting of 42-year-old man in Morris Heights

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man early Saturday morning in the Bronx

Police said the man was shot in the arm and torso just before 5 a.m. on University Avenue in the Morris Heights section. 

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

No arrests were immediately made and police did not say what led to the shooting. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 10, 2023 / 9:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

