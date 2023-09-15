Watch CBS News
Police: 3 shot in the Bronx; 2 believed to be bystanders

NEW YORK -- More innocent bystanders were struck by bullets in the Bronx on Thursday.

It happened along Jerome Avenue and East 174th Street in Morris Heights around 7:40 p.m.

Police say three people were shot, and it's believed two of those injured were not the intended targets.

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times and was reported to be in serious condition.

A 29-year-old man was shot in the ankle and a 67-year-old man was shot in the arm. Both are in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

First published on September 14, 2023 / 10:58 PM

