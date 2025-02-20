Ice rescue training in Morris County, New Jersey becomes real for first responders

An ice rescue training exercise turned into a real-life operation for first responders in Morris County, New Jersey on Wednesday.

They were nearby when they heard an 82-year-old needed to be pulled from the icy waters of Lake Hopatcong.

"Well, this is perfect timing"

Retired osteopathic Dr. Fred Steinbaum and five friends went out ice boating after he says they heard there were good conditions for going out.

Steinbaum, who is days away from his 83rd birthday, split off from the group, however.

"A guy my age and my background should know better, and the first thing I did wrong was go out alone," he said.

His ice boat hit what's called an icebreaker, which prevents ice build-up on lakes, and he and his boat ended up in the water.

Thankfully, nearby, Mount Arlington Police and New Jersey State Police were training for ice rescues.

"The beginning was very chaotic because of that, of about to start training and then now having to go into an operational mode," Morris County Sherriff's Officer Ryan Wood said.

"First thing we said was, 'Well, this is perfect timing. We have everyone suited up and we're within a half mile.' So we sent a crew over," New Jersey State Police Sgt. Anthony Buro said.

They were able to safely remove Steinbaum and the boat from the water.

Important ice safety reminders

Steinbaum and state police have some important reminders for those looking to get on the ice.

First, check if ice conditions are even safe enough.

Buro adds to always wear a personal flotation device when out on the ice.

"So it'll keep you buoyant God forbid you fall through," Buro said.

Buro and Steinbaum both stress that no one should ever go out on the ice alone.

"Always go out with at least one other person," Buro said.

"Stick together. If you're an ice fisherman or an ice sailor, you will be in the water someday. No ice is safe," Steinbaum said.

Steinbaum also says try your best to rescue yourself first.