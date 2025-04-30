Watch CBS News
Gas leak in NYC's Morningside Heights capped after evacuations, investigation, officials say

By
Zinnia Maldonado
Jesse Zanger
Jeff Capellini
FDNY update on Morningside Heights gas leak
The FDNY says a gas leak has been capped in Morningside Heights.

Authorities responded to 3081 Broadway, between West 122nd Street and LaSalle Street just before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Con Edison said there was gas leak coming from a main, but the main did not rupture. 

FDNY Assistant Chief of Operations John Sarrocco said a high-pressure gas main was fractured during a street excavation procedure taking place on Broadway.

The leak was capped shortly after noon, according to the FDNY. No injuries were reported, but seven buildings in the area were evacuated in the area and several roads were closed off. 

Subway service along the 1 line was suspended in both directions between 96th Street and 168th Street as authorities investigated. Service has since been restored. 

