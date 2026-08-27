Parts of New Jersey once again enduring flash flooding as strong storms move through

Heavy rains are bringing more flooding to New Jersey, which has endured repeated damaging floods so far this summer.

Roads in Sayreville were flooded "all over town," according to police there.

A photo posted to social media showed significant floodwaters, nearly as high as a car's door.

Police advised drivers not to attempt to drive through flooded areas or standing water.

Video posted on social media showed a minivan attempting to drive through deep floodwaters. As of 3 p.m., Old Bridge had picked up 3 inches of rain over three hours, CBS News New York's Scott Padgett reported.

In Middlesex, there were reports of stalled vehicles that had attempted to drive through water.

We've endured the wettest August in five years. The good news is, however, we are finally out of drought conditions, thanks to the consistent rounds of soaking rains.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.