Downpours batter N.Y., N.J. commuities causing flooding, downed trees

Parts of New York and New Jersey can't catch a break from flooding as another round of strong storms inundated communities Monday morning.

The rain has been aggressive at times in Passaic County, which has been battered by rain for the last two weeks.

Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights saw heavy rain just before noon. There was some flooding at the river at Goffle Brook Park in nearby Hawthorne.

Once again, cars got stuck in high water along Goffle Road, which was what was seen last week.

Floodwaters surround a truck in New Jersey on August 3, 2026. CBS News New York

The town is still recovering from back-to-back flooding where intersections and roadways got clobbered.

In Morris County, there were flooded streets outside homes in Dover.

The weather is also causing damage across New York.

A huge tree fell on a car in Queens Village during strong storms on August 3, 2026. CBS News New York

A tree crushed a car near Cross Island Parkway and 86th Avenue in Queens Village and damaged a home. The gigantic tree is covering the entire road.

A Long Island Rail Road train hit a large tree that fell on the tracks in Smithtown. Smithtown Fire Department

On Long Island, an LIRR train struck a tree that fell across the tracks in Smithtown. It caused damage to the engineer's compartment, and one person was transported to the hospital for treatment, according to firefighters.