Police investigating another string of brush fires in Central Park

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a string of fires in Central Park.

Three separate brush fires were put out Monday between 2 and 3 a.m.

They were in the north end of the park at Powell Boulevard, near the boat house at East 72nd Street and near West Drive and West 73rd Street.

Earlier this month, eight small brush fires were also discovered in the park.

Police have not determined if they were linked to these latest fires.