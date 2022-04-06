Montclair, N.J. moves to have native plants only on town property

MONTCLAIR, N.J. - A town in Essex County is set to approve an ordinance mandating only plants that naturally grow in our area be planted on town property.

As CBS2's Meg Baker reports, Crane Park in Montclair is just starting to sprout with greenery as we head into spring.

"In the summer, it's just alive with butterflies, lots of different species of bees, birds, goldfinches," said David Wasmuth of the Northeast Earth Coalition.

It was once a place of neglect, and is now an oasis of wildlife. The majority of the plants are native to the area.

Now, there's a push by the town council to do this on all township land.

"We want to make sure we can restore native habitat for pollinators in the area," said Peter Yacobellis of the Montclair Council.

"The environment - we are really a leader in that field as a town," said Montclair Councilman Bob Russo.

It's called the Jose German-Gomez Native Species Act, named for a town environmentalist and found of the Northeast Earth Coalition.

"It was a surprise to me that they are putting my name on the bill," German-Gomez said. "Which is an honor."

The park is part of a larger project to connect pollinators from Maine all the way down to Virginia.

"Over the past decade, we have lost about 70% of our pollinators," German-Gomez said.

Which breaks the food chain for birds and other species. Native plants not only attract bees and butterflies, but are more resilient.

"Because they evolved in our climate, they know our weather patterns, can survive harsh winters, can deal with drought in the summer. So require less care, don't have to constantly be watered," Wasmuth said.

"We do want to really encourage people to do this on their private property - front lawns, back yards," Yacobellis said. "We also need the suppliers to catch up. We can't go out and buy 100% of native trees because they aren't available."

Wasmuth points out some options that can be ordered online and delivered to your home in time, such as Jacob's ladder and goldenrod.

"It's very early in the season, so we don't see a lot of blooming," Wasmuth said. "We don't cut it down over the winter, because birds are still depending on it for foods, and spring for nesting materials."

As for the New Jersey state flower, violets, it's a host plant for butterflies.

The Northeast Earth Coalition has a list of native plants on their website. CLICK HERE for more information.

Meg Baker contributed to this report.