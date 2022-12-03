Caught on camera: Connecticut mother fights off raccoon attacking 5-year-old daughter

ASHFORD, Conn. -- A Connecticut mom didn't mess around when a raccoon started attacking her daughter.

Rylee MacNamara says she was leaving for school in Windham County on Friday morning when the animal got ahold of her leg.

Her mother pulled the raccoon off and, after yelling for help, threw it away from them.

The girl says she and her mom ended up bitten and scratched.

They went to the hospital and received their first round of rabies shots.

The animal ran off and could not be found.