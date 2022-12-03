Watch CBS News
Local News

Caught on camera: Connecticut mother fights off raccoon attacking 5-year-old daughter

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Caught on video: Mother pulls raccoon off 5-year-old daughter
Caught on video: Mother pulls raccoon off 5-year-old daughter 00:23

ASHFORD, Conn. -- A Connecticut mom didn't mess around when a raccoon started attacking her daughter.

Rylee MacNamara says she was leaving for school in Windham County on Friday morning when the animal got ahold of her leg.

Her mother pulled the raccoon off and, after yelling for help, threw it away from them.

The girl says she and her mom ended up bitten and scratched.

They went to the hospital and received their first round of rabies shots.

The animal ran off and could not be found.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on December 2, 2022 / 11:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.