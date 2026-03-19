Molotov cocktails thrown at Staten Island house, search underway for 2 suspects, NYPD says

Three Molotov cocktails were thrown at a house on Staten Island and a search for suspects is underway, New York City police said Thursday.

The NYPD said officers rushed late Wednesday night to Roma Avenue in the New Dorp neighborhood for a report of a possible explosive device.

Investigators believe two people threw Molotov cocktails, which did not ignite, at a residence and then drove away in a two-door sedan at around 10:30 p.m.

Video shows at least one window was broken when the suspects hurled the improvised explosives at the home, but there were no reports of any explosions, fires or injuries at the scene, police said.

Investigators have been questioning possible witnesses to the incident and searching for surveillance video in the neighborhood.

This is a developing story. Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.