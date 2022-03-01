Watch CBS News

Miya Ponsetto, woman who falsely accused Black teenager of stealing her cellphone in SoHo hotel, may get plea deal

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Woman who accused teen of phone theft could get plea deal 00:32

NEW YORK -- The woman accused of falsely claiming a black teenager stole her cellphone in a SoHo hotel could avoid jail time in a plea deal.

The incident in 2020 involving Miya Ponsetto was captured on video. The footage appeared to show her trying to tackle Keyon Harrold Jr.

In a court hearing Monday, Manhattan prosecutors said that if Ponsetto pleads guilty to a felony charge of unlawful imprisonment as a hate crime and serves two years probation, her plea deal would be withdrawn for a misdemeanor. 

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 28, 2022 / 8:27 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.