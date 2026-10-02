34 missing children, teens located during a New York rescue operation, officials say

Thirty-four children and teens who had been reported missing on Long Island and New York City were found during a multi-agency rescue operation, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

Officials said the children and teens ranged in age from seven to 18 when they were reported missing.

The effort, named The Long Island Missing Child Rescue Operation, brought together more than 100 professionals from nearly 40 state agencies.

The three-day rescue concluded Thursday after months of planning and coordination, officials said.

Investigators worked from a centralized command center in Garden City, reviewing case information, pursuing new leads, sharing intelligence and using technology to help close missing children investigations across Nassau and Suffolk counties.

"Every missing child deserves our full attention, and every family deserves answers," Hochul said. "This operation brought together the expertise and resources needed to find vulnerable young people and help protect them from exploitation and harm. Our commitment does not end when a child is located. We must also help them get the care, support and stability they need to stay safe."

Law enforcement agencies partnered with social workers, advocates and community organizations to determine the circumstances surrounding each disappearance and identify what support services they would need after being located.

Officials said assistance included safe housing, medical care, counseling, transportation, clothing, food and other essentials tailored to each child's situation.

The operation marks the fourth missing-child rescue effort of its kind in New York. Previous operations in Erie County, the Capital Region and Westchester County led to the recovery of 168 children and teens reported missing to participating law enforcement agencies.

According to state officials, 10,629 children younger than 18 were reported missing in New York in 2025, with 94% classified as runaways. Officials said police closed 10,672 missing-child cases during the year, including cases opened in prior years.

Officials said efforts and investigations will continue for additional missing-child cases.