Westchester County missing child rescue operation locates 43 runaways in 3 days

A missing child rescue operation in Westchester County was a significant success this week.

Organizers say in three days, they located 43 runaways between the ages of 8-17.

Using new tools to find missing kids

Kevin Branzetti with the National Child Protection Task Force leads these efforts across the country, partnering with police, prosecutors and social service providers to track down runaways.

"They are taking the time to make sure we do what we're supposed to do as adults, and it's care for our kids," he said.

"When I first came on over 25 years ago, to look for a missing child, it was knocking on doors, talking to individuals, developing human intelligence from interviews," New York State Police Major Daniel Smith said.

Smith said now, it's all about technology.

Experts were on hand to trace runaways' digital footprints – analyzing social media and gaming platforms, along with messaging and social media apps.

Offering help to located runaways

Each runaway who is located is offered services specific to their needs and circumstances. One of the located missing was a teen who fled home while pregnant.

"We were able to locate her, make sure she was safe, but now also offer services to her and her newborn child," said Tim Williams, with New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Some of the children will reunite with family. All of them will be made safe and given support.

"And really understand whether a young person's been victimized, and how to support them if they are a victim of a crime when they've gone missing," said Dr. Nina Aledort, with the Office of Children and Family Services.

"The amount of times I've heard a kid who's then found and recovered who said, 'I didn't know anybody cared,'" Branzetti said. "How does that not break your heart?"