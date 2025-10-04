NYPD releases sketch of missing child from Brooklyn

The New York City Police Department released a sketch Saturday of a missing child from Brooklyn.

According to police, the 11-year-old boy was last reported to be living with his mother at an apartment building on Howard Avenue in Brownsville. They say the child is nonverbal and unable to provide any identifying information.

Police say he is described as a Black male with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair.

Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old boy. They say he was last reported to be living with his mother in Brooklyn. NYPD Crime Stoppers

Anyone with who sees the missing child or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted on the Crimestoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X @NYPDTips.

Child's mother taken into custody after wellness check

Police said the City Administration for Children's Services (ACS) initiated a wellness check Thursday.

When officers arrived at the apartment, police say the boy's mother claimed she did not have a child, but let them inside.

According to police sources, a K-9 detected blood inside the refrigerator.

The 50-year-old woman was taken into custody and taken to a local hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, police said. No charges have been filed at this time.

Neighbors told CBS News New York that they have not seen the boy in six to eight weeks, and described him as small and quiet.

Police sources say the child's mother has no prior history with ACS, but Child Protective Services was sent to her apartment for an unknown allegation in late September. It was unclear if they made contact with her.