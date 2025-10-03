Boy reported missing after welfare check at Brooklyn apartment, police say

A search is underway for a missing 11-year-old boy in Brownsville, Brooklyn.

The New York City Police Department says officers were called to Howard Avenue on Wednesday afternoon to help with a welfare check, but the boy was nowhere to be found.

Police sources tell CBS News New York the child's mother was taken in for questioning, but has so far been uncooperative.

Neighbors we spoke with said they believe the mother has been living there for about four years and may suffer from mental health issues.

CBS News New York reached out to the Department of Education and Administration for Children's Services for more information about the case.

"The safety and well-being of New York City's children is our top priority. As soon as this family came to our attention, we launched an investigation with the NYPD," a spokesperson for ACS said in a statement.

The DOE could not confirm whether or not the boy was enrolled in the public school system.

