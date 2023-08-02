Police: Father dies after pulling 3 children from Millstone River

Divers find body after searching for missing swimmer in Franklin

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, N.J. -- Police say a father died Wednesday after pulling his three children out of the water in Franklin Township.

Officers were sent to the Millstone River around 2:15 p.m., where they found three children -- ages 8, 11 and 13 -- on the shore.

Police say witnesses reported that the three children had gone into the water and quickly became distressed. Witnesses said the children's father went into the river and pulled his children to shallow water, but he then lost his balance and disappeared in the river.

Emergency personnel and a dive team conducted a search of the river. The Somerset County prosecutor's office dive team found the man's body just before 5:30 p.m.

The man's identity had not yet been released.

Police say the children were treated at the scene and released.