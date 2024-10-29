Watch CBS News
Shooting in Somers, New York leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded. State Police searching for suspected gunman.

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

SOMERS, N.Y. -- New York State Police are searching for the gunman behind a deadly shooting in Somers, New York. 

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in northern Westchester County. 

State Police said one person was killed and two others were injured. 

State Police searching for suspect in Putnam Valley

Investigators identified the suspect as 40-year-old Fernando Jimenez and say he is familiar with the victims. 

Police said he was last seen in the Peekskill Hollow Road area in Putnam Valley and is believed to be armed. 

They ask the public to call 911 with any information about his whereabouts and to avoid the area while the investigation continues. 

