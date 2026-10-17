Rep. Mike Lawler says he's focused on everyday cost of living amid competitive Congress race

Rep. Mike Lawler is trying to hold onto his seat representing New York's 17th congressional district in what may be one of the most competitive races for Congress in the country.

The Republican is running for a third term in a district that Democrat Kamala Harris narrowly carried in the 2024 presidential election.

Lawler appeared on this week's episode of "The Point with Marcia Kramer" to discuss a range of topics, including affordability, artificial intelligence and Israel.

CBS News New York repeatedly asked Lawler's Democratic challenger, Cait Conley, to appear on "The Point," but she declined.

With affordability on the minds of many voters, Lawler said he's focused on the everyday cost of living.

That includes efforts to reduce energy costs.

"People are focused rightly on gas prices and utility rates, but here's the thing ... What do you think gas prices will be if we reduce domestic supply, if we cut oil and gas production in the United States?" Lawler said.

He discussed finalizing permitting reform to increase domestic production of energy, which would mean approving large-scale energy projects and limiting New York's ability to stop them.

Lawler accused Gov. Kathy Hochul of shutting down nuclear power, banning natural gas and blocking pipelines.

"Indian Point should be rebuilt and reopened. Pipelines should be approved going from Pennsylvania to New England through New York," Lawler said. "Natural gas, you know, the moratorium that is on natural gas extraction in the Southern Tier should be lifted. Yes, these are, in part, state decisions, but what we are trying to do is increase domestic supply and reform permitting."

Click here to watch the full episode of "The Point," which also includes Kramer's interview with Tusk Ventures founder and CEO Bradley Tusk.