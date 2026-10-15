Affordability is top of mind for many New Yorkers ahead of 2026 midterm elections

Many New Yorkers say affordability will be the number one issue on their minds when they head to the polls in a few weeks.

A new poll by the Pew Research Center finds many Americans are struggling to afford basic necessities.

The survey found:

60% say they do not currently have enough income to lead the kind of life they want

53% say they do not have emergency funds that would cover their expenses for three months

27% cannot pay some of their monthly bills or can only make partial payments

32% say they worry every day or almost every day about the cost of healthcare and the amount of debt they have

70% of U.S. adults say they have cut back on spending for extras, such as eating out, streaming services and entertainment

In New York, many say the pain is felt at the grocery checkout counter.

"Sometimes I can't even afford a bread or milk, just the basics, or juice. I'm a diabetic," one woman said.

"I don't even have milk in my house right now. I don't have a gallon of milk in the house right now," one man said. "I have a cat. I don't even have food for my cat. I have to borrow money to buy food for cat."

"A hundred dollars is getting smaller and smaller, and I shop only for sales," another woman said. "I don't buy anything that I want. I buy only what I need."

A dog walker who spoke to CBS News New York said she can't afford to take the subway to her job.

"Now I have to walk, you know. I can't afford to pay a $3 for a ride every day," she said.

New Yorkers say it's affecting how they're voting.

"Trump and all his team are crooks, and they are not qualified," one woman said. "They're the reason why we're in this. What are we doing fighting a war?"

Candidates who are on the ballot are bringing up affordability as they continue to campaign.

"I have been laser-focused on affordability," Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a debate with Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman on Tuesday.

"Everywhere I go, people are telling me how they're struggling," Blakeman said during the debate.

"New York is paying 60% more for electricity than the rest of the country," Rep. Nicole Malliotakis said at a press conference Thursday.

Republicans and Democrats are now playing the blame game.

Staten Island Republicans say Hochul's policies have raised utility rates.

"This is nothing more than a cynical political ploy to divert attention from the failure of Washington Republicans to address Trump's affordability crisis," a spokesperson for Hochul said.