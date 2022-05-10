Custodial Rembrandt Mike Kuffo brightens the days of West Babylon students with thought-provoking artwork

WEST BABYLON, N.Y. -- A hidden talent is now out in the open, brightening once-white walls of schools on Long Island.

As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reported Tuesday, a school custodian is also an accomplished artist, and his art is now teaching students to give back.

His day job is to keep West Babylon schools shining clean. But after school, on weekends, and even on snow days, school custodian Mike Kuffo -- kids call him Mr. Mike -- is back at school toiling to bring walls alive with art.

The 28-year-old custodian is making a mark.

"I just want to show colors that are vibrant and happy thoughts, so every time they look at it, I know they're going to smile," Kuffo said.

His talents were hidden until a teacher noticed he was sweeping his artistic skills under the rug.

"Next thing you know, I'm painting murals district-wide for the district I work for," Kuffo said.

"Everyone was really amazed by his work," added Denisha Van Liew, principal of JFK Elementary School.

With the cat out of the bag, Kuffo has completed one mural after the next, filling walls in six schools with messages of togetherness.

"I'm hoping that this can motivate to do something good and kind 'cause that's what we need more of," Kuffo said.

"Using his own time, and his own service and he volunteered his time to make this happen for us. It's really beautiful," Van Liew said.

Kuffo only sells his incredible drawings of fire trucks and police vehicles. When it comes to the school murals, he says he's only seeking to inspire.

"To do great things, like this," one student said.

"Thank you for doing this for us. It's really special," one student said.

It's a mission that has come full circle. Kuffo was a student at the school. Diana Marshall was his teacher.

"The message here for anybody is you can do anything. The sky is the limit. We believe in you. Believe in yourself," Marshall said.

And next, Mr. Mike plans to transform a 1980s-era mural inside a school cafeteria and he is soliciting student suggestions.

In one school, a dozen languages represent the diverse student body.

"Thought it would be nice for every time students walk in to the cafeteria, to realize they have a home here and to realize that they're welcome," special education teacher Lauren Shaw said.

Educators hope students see the value of using our gifts and talents to give back.