More buses with migrants from Texas border arrive in New York City

More buses with migrants from Texas border to arrive in NYC

NEW YORK -- More buses with migrants taken from the Texas border arrived Friday morning in New York City.

When the buses arrive at Port Authority Bus Terminal, the migrants will be able to meet with bilingual reps before the tricky process of finding them housing begins, CBS2's John Dias reported.

"Imagine traveling from Texas on a bus with limited resources and then coming to New York City, getting off that bus with nothing," said New York City Social Services Commissioner Gary Jenkins.

It's up to Jenkins to feed, clothe and find accommodations for the asylum seekers. Jenkins did not hold back in an exclusive interview with CBS2's political reporter Marcia Kramer.

"They're getting off the bus dehydrated, some need medical attention. We even had a person that came here, tested positive for COVID," said Jenkins.

The numbers are astounding. Nearly 6,000 migrants have arrived here by busloads sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

While New York City is a sanctuary city, the asylum seekers are overloading a stressed housing system with 50,000 homeless people in city shelters every night.

Now, the Department of Investigations is looking into how Jenkins is handling the process. He may have violated the law after a handful of migrants were forced to spend extra hours in a Bronx intake center.

Families must be placed by 4 a.m. according to a law passed years ago when the center was notorious for making people sleep on the floor for days. Some allege Jenkins tried to cover this up.

"It's false. That's a false allegation," said Jenkins. "Within an hour, I let the deputy mayor know that we had four families that were not placed by 4 a.m. My personality and my work ethic is not to hide anything."

Jenkins said he and the city are working hard to provide aid and already opened 13 hotels for extra beds.

Since so many people need a roof over their heads, the Adams administration issued an emergency solicitation seeking bids for up to 5,000 units in commercial hotels and other facilities that have to be able to provide services on a 24-hour notice.

"We're hoping that they come to us with locations, with viable locations. We're not going to place individuals into, you know, secondary standard type of locations," said Jenkins.

Jenkins said the Adams administration is also committed to helping the migrants with job training and school for their children.