Double carjacking in Brooklyn ends after officer opens fire, stolen car wrecked, NYPD says

A carjacking suspect slammed a stolen vehicle into a pole after an officer opened fire in Brooklyn Tuesday night, police said.

The alleged crime spree started at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in Midwood with a call of a robbery in progress on East 16th Street between Avenue P and Kings Highway. A man told responding officers that he was approached by two other men, one of whom pulled a gun and tried to rob him. Those two suspects then took off.

Minutes later, on nearby East 15th Street near Avenue O, another man told police he was sitting in his parked car when he was approached by two men. One of them had a gun, and the other pulled him out of the driver's seat, police said. The two suspects then took off in the stolen car.

At 8:30 p.m., police say they tracked the stolen vehicle to Marine Park, where it was involved in a crash. One of the two suspects ran away, while the other was taken into custody at the scene of the wreck.

Police said the suspect who took off from the crash spotted a woman standing outside her parked car on nearby Kimball Street a few minutes later. Police say he shoved her aside and took off in her car.

Police say they tracked that stolen vehicle to Canarsie and set up a roadblock at East 100th Street and Avenue K. At 8:39 p.m., police say the suspect tried to avoid the blockade by driving onto the sidewalk, heading toward an officer who was on foot. That officer opened fire as the car came at him, police said. The vehicle got past the roadblock, but was finally stopped at Pennsylvania and Wortman avenues in East New York after the driver lost control and struck a pole.

Both suspects are now in custody. Their names have not been released, but the suspect who was found after the wreck is 16 years old. He's been charged with criminal possession of stolen property and governmental obstruction.

Charges against the driver are pending.