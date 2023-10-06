Police: Man arrested after attacking 3 people with bottle in Midtown

Man arrested after allegedly attacking people with bottle in Midtown

Man arrested after allegedly attacking people with bottle in Midtown

NEW YORK -- Police on Thursday arrested a man they say went around hitting people with a bottle in Midtown.

The bizarre incident started around 6:30 p.m. at the Whole Foods on Sixth Avenue.

Police say the suspect hit a man with the bottle outside the store, then went inside and injured a woman.

He left only to allegedly attack another woman inside the subway station at 47th Street and Sixth Avenue.

The victims were all taken to nearby hospitals with minor injuries.