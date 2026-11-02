Hochul, Blakeman make final campaign push in New York governor's race

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman are making their last pleas to voters Monday, just ahead of the midterm elections.

The two are going where the voters are as they make their final arguments. Meanwhile, a record number of New Yorkers have already weighed in.

Nearly two million residents took advantage of early voting, according to unofficial totals. More than 690,000 people voted in the city.

Hochul is spending the day in the city, where she needs a big turnout. She is portraying herself as a champion for affordability and childcare.

"There's a huge difference in this election. The contrast between myself, and my record of accomplishment delivering housing and good education, child care rebates for people to help pay their utility bills. We've been delivering for New Yorkers," she said.

Hochul also isn't shy about playing the President Trump card, with a recent Marist Poll giving him a 36% approval rating. She said Blakeman wants to bring President Trump-style leadership to Albany.

Blakeman is hitting in places where he hopes to find Republican sympathizers. The Nassau County Executive started the day at a diner on Long Island, where he also focused on affordability.

"We are the highest taxed state in America. Our utility bills are 70% higher than the national average. And crime is rampant in our communities because of Kathy Hochul's failed criminal justice policies," he said. "I will cut taxes. I will cut utility bills in half, and I will make safer communities."

Blakeman is also hitting a string for upstate cities. He won't be going to Rome, New York, but he could still profit from a campaign appearance there by Vice President JD Vance. The vice president is trying to help businessman Anthony Constantino succeed retiring Rep. Elise Stefanik.

"We are crisscrossing the state, bringing the message that help is on the way to save our state," Blakeman said.

Hochul would love to flip Stefanik's seat blue and has set her sights on the Hudson Valley as well.

If the House goes Democratic, Brooklyn Congressman Hakeem Jeffries will likely be the new speaker, which would be huge for Hochul and New York.