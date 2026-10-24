Hochul, Blakeman focus on affordability in campaign stops across New York City

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman campaigned on opposite sides of New York City on Friday, speaking with voters about on affordability, taxes and public safety as the race for governor enters its final stretch.

An enthusiastic crowd greeted Hochul and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as they made their way through McCarren Park.

"Those who question why I'm campaigning with him, he's more popular than Bruce Blakeman across the damn state of New York," Hochul said.

The appearance comes as Democrats look to boost turnout among younger voters.

A recent survey from AARP and Gotham Polling & Analytics found voters ages 50 and older could outnumber younger voters by roughly 1.3 million in this year's general election.

"We're very much focused on the pain, the frustration they're feeling when they're seeing their bills at the end of the month," Hochul said, adding that her administration is investing in programs to help cover the cost of child care.

Mamdani accused Blakeman of advancing policies that would increase costs for working families.

"Bruce Blakeman has a vision of making life more expensive and more difficult for working families," Mamdani said.

On the other side, Blakeman spent part of the day meeting with business owners in Manhattan's Chinatown, where he argued New Yorkers are struggling under high costs.

"People are telling me they are choking on the taxes, congestion pricing. They want an end to it," Blakeman said.

Blakeman also blamed Hochul for rising housing and energy costs.

"All of these businesses here in Chinatown are telling me their utility bills are off the charts," he said. "I can tell everybody that help is on the way."

The Republican challenger also criticized Mamdani, accusing the mayor of failing to prioritize public safety despite receiving state funding.

"Kathy Hochul gave him $5 billion to bail him out this year. He's not spending any additional money on hiring new police officers. That's a disgrace," Blakeman said.

Some voters said they have already made up their minds.

"With some of the policies they're enacting, it feels like there is a direct impact with the $2,000 and affordability," said Hochul supporter Spencer Tibbals.

Blakeman supporter Tyrone Harris said he believes the Republican candidate could make a difference on crime.

"I think Blakeman might make a change, especially when it comes to crime," Harris said.

With early voting underway, some New Yorkers say they plan to cast their ballots before Election Day, while others intend to vote in person on Election Day itself.