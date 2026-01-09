Actor Michael Rapaport announces bid for 2029 NYC mayor's race

Actor and podcast host Michael Rapaport said he will be running for New York City mayor in 2029.

Rapaport made the announcement on New Year's Day, which was the same day Mayor Zohran Mamdani was sworn in.

Rapaport posted an Instagram video outlining his campaign, and touting the fact that he's a native New Yorker.

"I will do my best to make New York City affordable, but you will be getting nothing for free," he said.

Rapaport said he aims to make the city safe, and he will own up to and apologize for his mistakes.

Choice words for Mayor Mamdani

Rapaport has been highly critical of the new mayor, especially of his socialist ideas.

"You got [Zohran] the moron now…Mayor Rapaport is coming," he wrote as the caption on his Instagram video.

In a recent post, he compared Mamdani to infamous communist and fascist leaders such as Joseph Stalin, Benito Mussolini and Mao Zedong.

Rapaport posted a video of Mamdani in November talking about his campaign promises. In the caption, he questioned how Mamdani will pay for his initiatives.

"Who's paying for it? YOU. EVERYTHING is free, but I need a few bucks first from my voters," Rapaport wrote.

Who is Michael Rapaport?

Rapaport is an actor known for his roles in a variety of films and TV shows, including "Deep Blue Sea," "True Romance" and "Higher Learning." He is also one of the celebrities on the latest season of the reality show "The Traitors."

He's also well known for his two podcasts, "I Am Rapaport" and "Rapaport Reality," which he hosts with his wife, Kebe.

Rapaport is well known for being outspoken, especially regarding sports, as well as his Jewish identity, and he has been a vocal advocate for Israel.