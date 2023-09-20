Michael DeAngelo arraigned on vehicular homicide charges in Massapequa crash that killed 4 family members, including 3 children

Driver arranged in Massapequa crash that killed 4 family members

Driver arranged in Massapequa crash that killed 4 family members

Driver arranged in Massapequa crash that killed 4 family members

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Long Island man accused in a DWI crash that killed four family members appeared in court Wednesday for arraignment on vehicular homicide charges.

Prosecutors said 32-year-old Michael DeAngelo, of Lindenhurst, was speeding and high on fentanyl and cocaine in August when he crashed into two cars on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa.

A 60-year-old man, his two young children and step-granddaughter were killed. Two other people were injured.

DeAngelo was also charged with manslaughter, assault and driving while intoxicated.

CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan will have the latest developments from the courthouse on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.