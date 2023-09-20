Watch CBS News
Crime

Michael DeAngelo arraigned on vehicular homicide charges in Massapequa crash that killed 4 family members, including 3 children

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Driver arranged in Massapequa crash that killed 4 family members
Driver arranged in Massapequa crash that killed 4 family members 00:27

MINEOLA, N.Y. -- A Long Island man accused in a DWI crash that killed four family members appeared in court Wednesday for arraignment on vehicular homicide charges. 

Prosecutors said 32-year-old Michael DeAngelo, of Lindenhurst, was speeding and high on fentanyl and cocaine in August when he crashed into two cars on Sunrise Highway in Massapequa. 

A 60-year-old man, his two young children and step-granddaughter were killed. Two other people were injured. 

DeAngelo was also charged with manslaughter, assault and driving while intoxicated. 

CBS New York's Jennifer McLogan will have the latest developments from the courthouse on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 20, 2023 / 12:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.