Lindenhurst man arrested in crash that killed father, 2 children in Massapequa

MASSAPEQUA, N.Y. -- Nassau County police on Friday announced the arrest of a driver in a crash that killed a father and his two children in Massapequa.

Police said Michael DeAngelo, 32, of Lindenhurst was driving over 100 mph and under the influence on Sunrise Highway when the crash happened on Aug. 6.

DeAngelo was arrested at a Long Island hospital and charged with three counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, three counts of second degree manslaughter, six counts of second degree assault, two counts of DWI, one count of reckless driving and two additional counts of assault, police said at a news conference.

Police identified the dead as 60-year-old Patrice Huntley of Flushing, and his daughter, Hannah, and son, Jeremiah. An 18-year-old and Huntley's 6-year-old granddaughter were in critical condition.

This story will be updated.