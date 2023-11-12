Michael Cohen says Donald Trump will use Department of Justice to "exact revenge" if elected president in 2024

Michael Cohen says Donald Trump would use DOJ to "exact revenge"

The Point

Michael Cohen went from being Donald Trump's right-hand man to one of his chief accusers. Why the about-face?

Talking Points

Cohen hosts a podcast, "Mea Culpa," and wrote a book entitled "Revenge." It's probably fair to say that he has become a painful thorn in Trump's side.

On "The Point with Marcia Kramer," Cohen talked about coming face-to-face with Trump in court during the former president's trial in New York and what he fears would happen if Trump wins the presidency in 2024.

Cohen also said he doesn't want Trump to go to jail because he might reveal national security secrets to others behind bars.

Watch Cohen's entire conversation with Kramer here or in the player below.

Point of View

There's lot's to chew over in New York politics, and who better to sort it all out than Katie Honan, who contributes perceptive reporting for "The City," and political consultant O'Brien Murray.

Honan and Murray broke down the political consequences of the FBI seizing Mayor Eric Adams' phones after raiding the home of his chief fundraiser.

Watch the conversation here or in the player below.

Your Point

Is it hard to make friends in the Big Apple? Are we experiencing an epidemic of loneliness?

We asked New Yorkers to weigh in.

"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.