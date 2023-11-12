Michael Cohen says Donald Trump will use Department of Justice to "exact revenge" if elected president in 2024
The Point
Michael Cohen went from being Donald Trump's right-hand man to one of his chief accusers. Why the about-face?
Talking Points
Cohen hosts a podcast, "Mea Culpa," and wrote a book entitled "Revenge." It's probably fair to say that he has become a painful thorn in Trump's side.
On "The Point with Marcia Kramer," Cohen talked about coming face-to-face with Trump in court during the former president's trial in New York and what he fears would happen if Trump wins the presidency in 2024.
Cohen also said he doesn't want Trump to go to jail because he might reveal national security secrets to others behind bars.
Watch Cohen's entire conversation with Kramer here or in the player below.
- Related story: Trump suggests he or another Republican president could use Justice Department to indict opponents
- Related story: Trump clashes with judge, defends business record in testimony at New York fraud trial
- Related story: Trump's New York civil and criminal cases collide with Michael Cohen on the stand
Point of View
There's lot's to chew over in New York politics, and who better to sort it all out than Katie Honan, who contributes perceptive reporting for "The City," and political consultant O'Brien Murray.
Honan and Murray broke down the political consequences of the FBI seizing Mayor Eric Adams' phones after raiding the home of his chief fundraiser.
Watch the conversation here or in the player below.
- Related story: FBI seizes Mayor Adams' phones, iPad in campaign fundraising investigation
- Related story: Political analysts say corruption probe into Mayor Eric Adams could lead to re-election challenges
Your Point
Is it hard to make friends in the Big Apple? Are we experiencing an epidemic of loneliness?
We asked New Yorkers to weigh in.
- Related story: Sex therapist & talk show host Dr. Ruth Westheimer named New York's 1st ambassador to loneliness
"The Point with Marcia Kramer" airs every Sunday at 11:30 a.m. on CBS2, right after "Face the Nation." Then turn to CBS News New York at noon for "Exclamation Point," an extended conversation with our guests.
for more features.