Michael Cohen says he doesn't want former President Donald Trump to go to jail on "The Point with Marcia Kramer"

Michael Cohen says he doesn't want Donald Trump to go to jail

NEW YORK -- Michael Cohen, Donald Trump's former fixer and a key witness in two cases against the former president, appeared for an interview on CBS New York's "The Point with Marcia Kramer" on Friday.

Cohen said he doesn't want to see Trump behind bars.

"For years he received briefings of national security information, and the same way that he just handed out the information to people who were members of Mar-a-Lago or he showed it to, you know, dignitaries from other countries, or just spoke about it as if it didn't mean anything. I'm more concerned about America's national security and the things that Donald Trump will say or the information that he can give away while he's institutionalized," said Cohen.

