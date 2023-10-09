Watch CBS News
Local News

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Loneliness epidemic

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

On Call with Dr. Kumar: Loneliness epidemic
On Call with Dr. Kumar: Loneliness epidemic 03:40

NEW YORK -- Tuesday is World Mental Health Day and while issues like anxiety and depression are getting more attention, loneliness and social isolation can still be hard to talk about. 

It's estimated one out of two people in the U.S. experiences measurable loneliness. 

Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call for CBS New York for more on why feeling lonely can also impact physical health and wellbeing.

Watch Dr. Kumar's full interview in the player above.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 9, 2023 / 7:44 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.