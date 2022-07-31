Francisco Lindor has big day as Mets complete sweep of Marlins

MIAMI -- Francisco Lindor had three hits and the New York Mets pounded trade deadline target Pablo López, beating the Miami Marlins 9-3 Sunday to sweep their three-game series.

Jeff McNeil singled twice and doubled, and Mark Canha also had three hits for the NL East leaders, who won their sixth straight and finished with a season-high 19 hits -- 12 of them against López.

Lindor went 7 for 11, doubled twice and homered during the weekend series. He has hit safely in 18 of 19 games.

New York starter Taijuan Walker gave up three runs in 5 2/3 innings. Walker (9-2) allowed seven hits, walked two and struck out four.

The Marlins lost their seventh straight at home.

The Mets built a 6-0 lead against López, chasing the right-hander after 2 2/3 innings. Subject of trade rumors during the week, López (7-6) struck out one in his shortest start of the season.

Pete Alonso's RBI double and run-scoring singles from McNeil and Canha put New York ahead 3-0 in the first.

Tyler Naquin had his first hit as a Met when his run-scoring triple in the third made it 4-0. Acquired in a trade from Cincinnati on Thursday, Naquin scored on Canha's single. Brandon Nimmo followed Luis Guillorme's single with an RBI single that scored Canha and ended López's outing.

The Marlins snapped a 20-inning scoreless skid on Jacob Stallings' RBI single in the fifth.

Jesús Sánchez's RBI groundout and rookie Charles Leblanc's solo homer in the sixth got Miami within 7-3. Leblanc's first major league blast ended an 11-game home run drought in their ballpark for the Marlins.

Nimmo reached on a fielder's choice that scored Canha in the seventh. Nimmo then raced home from first on Lindor's two-out hard smash which bounced off second baseman Joey Wendle and rolled into centerfield.

Relievers Tommy Hunter, Stephen Nogosek and Yoan López followed Walker and got the last 10 outs.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (stress reaction right scapula) will make his season debut Tuesday at Washington, manager Buck Showalter said before the game.

Marlins: RHP Sixto Sánchez (shoulder) threw batting practice Saturday at the club's spring training complex in Jupiter, Florida.

UP NEXT

Mets: RHP Max Scherzer (6-2, 2.09) will start the opener of a three-game series Monday at Washington.

Marlins: Have not announced a starter for the opener of their home series against Cincinnati on Monday.