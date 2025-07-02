Nimmo, Lindor deliver after lineup change as scuffling Mets beat Brewers to split doubleheader

New leadoff batter Brandon Nimmo launched a grand slam off rookie phenom Jacob Misiorowski, and the New York Mets beat the Milwaukee Brewers 7-3 on Wednesday to split their day-night doubleheader.

Game 2 recap

Dropped from the top spot, slumping All-Star Francisco Lindor followed Nimmo's second-inning slam with a home run and finished with three RBIs as the Mets snapped a four-game slide by winning for only the fourth time in 18 games.

Joey Ortiz hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the sixth inning of the opener that sent Milwaukee to a 7-2 victory behind Freddy Peralta in the makeup of Tuesday night's rainout.

Misiorowski (3-1) came out firing 100 mph fastballs, touching 102 mph against Lindor in the first, but the 23-year-old right-hander was finally tagged in his fourth major league start. He was charged with five runs, five hits and three walks over 3 2/3 innings.

Mets rookie Blade Tidwell (1-1) earned his first career win, pitching four scoreless innings in relief of opener Huascar Brazobán before giving up back-to-back homers to Christian Yelich and Jackson Chourio to begin the sixth.

Dedniel Núñez worked out of trouble in the sixth, Richard Lovelady tossed a perfect seventh and Edwin Díaz got four outs for his 17th save in 18 chances.

Díaz retired all four batters he faced, striking out three.

Key moments

Lindor delivered an RBI single with two outs in the sixth and a run-scoring double with two outs in the eighth.

Key stats

Coming into the game, Misiorowski had thrown 62 pitches at least 100 mph and opposing batters were 3 for 49 (.061) against him, making him the first pitcher in the modern era (since 1900) to have as many wins as hits allowed through three career starts.

Up next

After spending the past two seasons with the Mets, left-hander Jose Quintana (6-2, 3.30 ERA) starts for Milwaukee against his former team in the series finale Thursday night. LHP David Peterson (5-4, 3.30) gets the ball for New York.

Game 1 recap

Ortiz hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the sixth inning and the Brewers beat the staggering Mets 7-2 in the opener.

Sal Frelick launched his first career leadoff homer and Peralta (9-4) pitched six innings of two-hit ball to win his fourth straight start.

Brewers rookie Isaac Collins went 4 for 4 with a home run and a walk as Milwaukee won for the ninth time in 11 games and improved to 13-2 in its last 15 regular-season matchups with the Mets.

New York has dropped 14 of 17 overall and been outscored 37-6 during its four-game losing streak.

The makeup of Tuesday night's rainout was the first meeting between the teams since their Wild Card Series in the playoffs last October, when Pete Alonso's go-ahead homer in the ninth inning rallied New York to victory in the decisive third game.

Alonso gave the Mets a 2-1 lead Wednesday with an RBI single in the fourth, but that was the last of their two hits. Peralta retired his next eight batters, and New York managed just one more baserunner.

Key moment

Reed Garrett (2-4) replaced Mets starter Clay Holmes with a runner on first and one out in the sixth. Brice Turang tied it 2-all with an RBI double on the first pitch from Garrett, who then loaded the bases before Ortiz, who began the day batting .210, drove a 3-1 cutter to left field for his sixth home run.

Key stats

Garrett had a 0.68 ERA in 27 games through June 3. He has a 12.86 ERA in nine outings since. ... Peralta struck out six and walked one. He's won all four of his regular-season starts against the Mets. ... Milwaukee has won 11 of its past 13 road games, including five in a row to equal a season best.