Metropolitan Riveters women's hockey team shines spotlight on mental health in wake of Stanford soccer player's death

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. -- The parents of Stanford women's soccer goalie Katie Meyer are speaking out after their daughter's death by suicide.

The Meyers hope their message breaks the stigma and raises awareness about athletes' mental health.

"She died by suicide, and the last couple days are, like, a parent's worst nightmare and you don't wake up from it, so it's just horrific," Katie's mom, Gina Meyer, said.

In an emotional interview on "Today," Gina Meyer confirmed her 22-year-old daughter, Katie, took her own life earlier last week. The promising Stanford goalie's death rocked the athletic world.

Meyer says she is speaking out, hoping to prevent future tragedies. She says the pressure between school and sports may have been too much.

"There is anxiety and there is stress to be perfect, to be the best, to be number one," Meyer said.

On the heels of the tragedy, the Metropolitan Riveters hockey team in New Jersey is upping their game and shining a spotlight on mental health, holding a special Mental Health Awareness Night during their game against the Boston Pride on Saturday.

"We try to knock down the barriers to finding access to equal medical and mental health services regardless of what sport it is," clinical and sports psychologist Dr. Joe Galasso said.

In doing that, players are assigned to a mental health coach. It's a gamechanger, says Riveters forward Kelly Babstock.

"That really helps a lot to get better at your game, you know, to talk about the mental health side," she said.

They're the first team in the Women's Hockey League to partner with a team of mental health professionals and give players access to an elite level of care, including mental skills training and behavioral health services.

"It's a hard conversation to have and it's a deep one. And it really cuts deep with a lot of people. but I think with games like this and exposure like this, with our Mental Health Game, it spreads awareness more. And that what we need to do," Riveters player Nora Maclaine said.

Players say just like their diet and fitness routines, they're taking care of their mental health game, giving it the same amount of support and attention.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide or worried about a loved one, there is help available.

You can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK) or text the word "TALK" to 741-741. It's free, confidential and available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.