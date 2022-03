Star Stanford women's soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer, 22, found dead on campus

A Stanford University student found dead on campus has been identified as Katie Meyer, the team captain and star goalkeeper for the 2019 Cardinal women's national champion soccer team, CBS San Francisco reports. Santa Clara County, where Stanford is located, said in a statement Thursday night that her death was "determined to be self-inflicted."

The county said the medical examiner-coroner's office is investigating her death, and that there is "no indication of foul play."

While not disclosing any details surrounding Meyer's death, the university said the campus was in a state of mourning and that grief counselors were available.

"It is with great sadness that we report that Katie Meyer, a senior majoring in International Relations and minoring in History, a Resident Assistant, and a team captain and goalkeeper on the Stanford Women's Soccer Team, has passed away," university officials said in a news release. "Please join us in offering our deepest condolences to her parents and sisters. We would also like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Katie's friends, hallmates, classmates, teammates, faculty and coaches."

"Katie was extraordinarily committed to everything and everyone in her world," the statement continued. "Her friends describe her as a larger-than-life team player in all her pursuits."

The 22-year-old grew up in Burbank and excelled at soccer at an early age. She was a member of the U16 girl's national team that played matches in Italy and the Netherlands.

At Stanford, as a red-shirt freshman she made 16 starts in 2019 with a 0.26 goals-against average and a 0.818 save percentage. But she will always be remembered for her play in the shootout of the 2019 NCAA championship match. A video of Meyer went viral for her animated celebration after the second save of the shootout before teammate Kiara Pickett drilled her attempt to hand Stanford the trophy.

Can never forget this big mood 🤫🔑 pic.twitter.com/PUCkSxAYxR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 4, 2020

"Fiercely competitive, Katie made two critical saves in a penalty shootout against North Carolina to help Stanford win its third NCAA women's soccer championship in 2019," university officials said. "Katie was a bright shining light for so many on the field and in our community."

News of Meyer's death triggered an outpouring of emotion on social media.

"Ahhhh. Sending ❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏 to Katie's family and friends. Heart wrenching. Hug someone close to you. Tell them how much you love them," posted former Stanford star and US National Team great Julie Foudy.

"Rest Easy ❤️ we miss you, fly high angel .. please everyone hug your loved ones today," posted former teammate and pro soccer player Tegan McGrady.

"I am heartbroken💔 I had the honor to play alongside Katie for a season & she inspired not only me but everyone else around her❤️ Your amazing heart & smile will be missed❤️ Sending love to her friends & family❤️," posted former teammate Lauren Sesselmann.

In a message on Tuesday to Stanford students, faculty and staff, Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole said an undergraduate student had died inside a residence on the campus. It appeared to have happened at Crothers Hall where police and emergency vehicle were seen at around 11 a.m.

The Stanford Daily reported a police officer characterized the death as a medical emergency. Brubaker-Cole cited police as saying there was no ongoing safety threat to those on campus. The school did not identify the student at the time nor the cause of death to honor the family's privacy.

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or suicidal crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). For more information about mental health care resources and support, The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) HelpLine can be reached Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m. ET, at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) or email info@nami.org.