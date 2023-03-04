Watch CBS News
Plans released for proposed Coney Island casino

NEW YORK -- We're getting a look at plans for a Coney Island casino.

The companies behind the project released renderings for what will be called "The Coney."

They say the casino will help revitalize the boardwalk and surrounding neighborhood with year-round jobs and entertainment.

RELATED STORY: Thor Equities announces bid for Coney Island casino

This project is among a growing list of developers bidding to build a casino.

State lawmakers authorized up to three casino licenses downstate, which includes New York City, Long Island and Westchester.

First published on March 3, 2023 / 7:21 PM

