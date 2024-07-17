Metro-North found primarily responsible for deadly 2015 train crash in Valhalla, N.Y.

NEW YORK -- A jury on Tuesday found Metro-North primarily responsible for a Feb. 3, 2015 deadly train crash in Westchester County.

Six people were killed and more than a dozen were injured when a Harlem line train struck an SUV that had gotten stuck on the tracks in Valhalla. The crash remains the deadliest in Metro-North's history.

The jury said the railroad was at fault for its design of the third rail system and the engineer, Steven Smalls, was at fault for how he operated the train.

The amount of damages to be awarded, if any, will be determined at a future trial.

"The MTA disagrees with this verdict and is considering all legal options," the transit agency said in a statement.

How the crash happened

Officials said a Mercedes-Benz driven by Ellen Brody, 49, of Edgemont, was stopped on a rail crossing at Commerce Street just before 6:30 p.m. As the warning gates came down on both sides, one struck the back of her vehicle, prompting her to get out and investigate. Once she returned she drove forward and got stuck.

Train 659 then came through and collided with the SUV, killing Brody and five passengers in the lead train car.

Images released of the Metro-North train collision with an SVU in Valhalla on Feb. 3, 2015. NTSB

Officials said the electrified third rail on the tracks became dislodged upon impact and then pierced the floor of the lead train car. Flames were seen shooting out and then smoke poured out for hours after the fire was extinguished. The inside of the train car was visibly scorched.

What the NTSB determined

The National Transportation Safety Board placed the blame for the accident on Brody, 49, of Edgemont, saying she drove onto the crossing despite a warning signal indicating a train was oncoming.

The NTSB added Brody became even more distracted when she got out to see what had happened, reducing the time she needed to get her vehicle off the tracks.

However, the jury only found Brody partially responsible.