Metro-North fare hikes could reach 10% for Connecticut trips, MTA says

Metro-North Railroad riders could soon be dishing out more money for trips to and from Connecticut. The MTA announced Monday it is considering raising the fares by as much as 10%.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation says it is seeking a 5% fare hike by Sept. 1, which would impact the state's portion of the New Haven Line and its branches, including routes to New Canaan, Danbury and Waterbury.

The Connecticut DOT is also proposing an additional 5% hike by July 2026, which means riders are looking at a 10% spike in less than a year.

A one-way peak ticket from Stamford to Grand Central Terminal currently costs $16. If the increases are approved, the fare would be $17 in September and $17.75 next July, according to CTDOT.

"It just makes it harder for me because I have to go back and forth from New York to Connecticut to New Jersey, and just every little increase, it touches you," rider Sassy Vee said.

"Hopefully, they figure this out because it seems they keep getting more expensive," commuter Dylan Leist said.

Fare hikes spark mixed reactions at MTA meeting

Chatter about the fare hikes sparked mixed reactions during an MTA Committee meeting Monday morning.

"I think we should just move it the way they want it. I don't think it's worth fighting it," a board member said.

"A 10% increase is scary," David Mack, another MTA board member, said.

Officials agreed to have further discussions about it during Wednesday's board meeting, followed by a vote.

A Connecticut DOT spokesperson said the "two-year state budget passed in June created a funding gap for rail operations. To avoid service reductions, CTDOT proposed fare increases to preserve current train levels."

The spokesperson said the increases would "help maintain existing rail service levels by keeping the same number of trains on the schedule for our customers for the next two fiscal years."

That's not the only fare hike facing MTA customers. A 4% increase is in the works systemwide, including New York City subways, buses, Metro-North and the Long Island Rail Road.

The MTA has routinely raised fares by as much as 4% every other year since 2009. The only exception was in 2021 when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul paused fare hikes due to COVID.

It was not immediately clear when a systemwide fare hike would go into effect. A public comment period needs to happen before the board can vote to approve it.