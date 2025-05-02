The Met Gala is Monday in New York City. Here are some exciting and affordable alternatives.

As Monday's Met Gala approaches, hundreds of New Yorkers are gearing up for various alternatives.

CBS News New York's Hannah Kliger shows us how one event is using fashion and performance to make a real difference.

Debt Gala raises money to relieve medical debt

In a studio space in Downtown Brooklyn, performers are dancing through their routines at their final rehearsals before the third annual Debt Gala.

Dancers from the Royal Haus of Silk will be among those dazzling the crowd for a cause. The Debt Gala is a red carpet fashion show to raise money to relieve Americans' medical debt.

"It's important to check up on those that get quiet, especially in these times of need," said Robert "Silk" Mason of the Royal Haus of Silk.

Co-founder Tom Costello, a Broadway theater director, says it was an idea born after the pandemic.

"Because of the way that our medical system is run in this country, it is one of the most punishing ways that people are affected," he said. "We really wanted to figure out how we could be most effective in helping to make people's lives somehow better."

In the past two years, Costello says the gala has raised enough money to forgive more than $2.5 million of medical debt. The night is filled with iconic looks, most of them upcycled, recycled or homemade costumes.

"This is the artist's response to the Met Gala," said PJ Adzima, host and producer of the parody charity. "When we look at the Met Gala, it's a sign of absolute opulence, and right now, there is such a disparity between the hyper wealthy and the needs of so many people in this country."

Brooklyn Public Library hosts the People's Ball

The Debt Gala is one of several upcoming alternative events meant to give regular New Yorkers a chance to show their best on the red carpet.

Also on Sunday, the Brooklyn Public Library will glitter with gilded guests at the People's Ball, an annual event to merge fashion and inclusivity. New Yorkers will walk the runway as a celebration of democracy, no invitations necessary.

The glue, lace and rhinestones are coming out this weekend as people put their costumes together for the big night.

The Debt Gala kicks off at 6 p.m. at the Bell House in Gowanus.

The People's Ball lights up Sunday at 6:30 p.m. at Central Library.

The Met Gala begins at 6 p.m. on Monday.

