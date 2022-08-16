Watch CBS News
Melissa Etheridge to play a dozen off-Broadway shows

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge is bringing her show to New York City. 

"This show is an opportunity for me to actually go through my life, and really tell the story," Etheridge said. 

She made the announcement during a concert Sunday in Kansas. 

"Melissa Etheridge: My Window - A Journey Through Life" will play a dozen performance at New World Stages off-Broadway on 50th Street starting Oct. 13. 

The Grammy-winner calls her upcoming shows a childhood dream come true. 

Etheridge appeared on Broadway in "American Idiot" in 2011. 

