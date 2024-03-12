Mega Millions jackpot rises to estimated $792 million after no one wins $735 million grand prize

Lottery winnings What to do with your lottery winnings 01:12

The jackpot for Friday night's Mega Millions drawing will be at least an estimated $792 million after no tickets matched the numbers for Tuesday night's $735 million grand prize.

Tuesday night's numbers were 2, 16, 31, 57, 64 and Mega Ball 24.

The $735 million pot of gold would have been the sixth-largest jackpot in the game's history. The winner would have decided whether to collect the prize through an annuity or as a one-time lump-sum cash value payment of over $350 million before taxes.

The cash value of Friday night's jackpot will be at least an estimated $381.8 million.

What are the top Mega Millions jackpots?

The top five Mega Millions jackpots are all over a billion dollars.

One ticket in Florida won the game's biggest grand prize of $1.602 billion last year. A winning ticket in South Carolina captured the second-largest prize of $1.537 billion in 2018.

The third-largest prize of $1.348 billion was won last year in Maine. A slightly smaller sum — $1.337 billion — is the game's fourth-largest prize, which was won in Illinois in 2022. A ticket bought in Michigan in 2021 collected the game's fifth-highest prize of $1.050 billion.

What are the Mega Millions drawing days?

Mega Millions drawings are on Tuesdays and Fridays. Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands for $2 each. The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The Powerball jackpot has also been growing. With no one matching the five white balls and red Powerball on Monday night, that game's grand prize has increased to an estimated $559 million for its next drawing Wednesday night with an estimated cash option of $273.3 million.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.