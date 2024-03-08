This weekend's Mega Millions, Powerball drawings worth over $1.2 billion combined

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Illinois lottery players will have two chances this weekend to become a millionaire, if not a billionaire.

Friday's Mega Million jackpot is worth an estimated $687 million - making it the sixth largest jackpot in the game's history, lottery officials said.

The jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing has climbed to $521 million.

If a player is lucky enough to win both games, they will win over $1.2 billion combined.

The last Mega Millions jackpot of $395 million was won in December when two winners in California matched all six numbers.

For Powerball, $842 million was won on New Year's Day by a player in Michigan. It was the tenth-largest prize in U.S. lottery history and the first time a Powerball jackpot was won on New Year's Day.

Players can purchase tickets for both games in-store and online.