Meet Dana Yi, local woman who's considered one of the fastest in the world to solve a Rubik's Cube

NEW YORK -- Have you ever tried to solve a Rubik's Cube?

It's not easy for some people, while others are a whiz at it.

Over the weekend, professor Erno Rubik, the inventor of the Rubik's Cube, visited a store called Camp in Columbus Circle.

Also there was Dana Yi, one of the world's top ranked female speedcubers.

She's from Cherry Hill, New Jersey and lives in New York City.

We spoke with her Wednesday morning about how she got her start and success.

