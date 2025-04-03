Measles travel advisory issued to New Yorkers as U.S. cases rise

As measles cases in the U.S. and around the world rise, New York is warning its residents to take precautions before traveling to areas experiencing an outbreak.

The New York Department of Health's advisory says people should be fully vaccinated against measles at least two weeks before departing. The measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine provides the best protection, the department says.

New York warns travelers about measles outbreaks

The measles virus is highly contagious respiratory disease that causes a rash and fever, and spreads when an infected person coughs or sneezes. A person with measles can infect others four days before and after the rash appears, New York health officials said.

While doctors say an outbreak in New York is unlikely, the travel advisory says, "Anyone who is not protected can get measles while traveling and can easily spread it to others when they return home."

"Measles is more common in different places and exposure during travel is something we need to consider. It's important that New Yorkers ensure they are up-to-date regarding being immunized against measles in some cases measles is as close as a car ride away," State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said. "Measles can be a serious disease. It is not just a rash; it can cause pneumonia, hospitalization and even death."

There have been four cases of measles in the Empire State so far in 2025, including three in New York City and one on Long Island, according to the health department.

New Jersey previously issued its own measles alert after cases were confirmed in Bergen County. An unvaccinated resident was diagnosed with measles after returning from an international trip and spread it to two close contacts, who also were not immunized, officials said.

So far in 2025, the U.S. has seen its most measles cases in one year since a wave in 2019, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 20 states have confirmed cases, but most infections are linked to an outbreak in West Texas, according to the CBS News data team.