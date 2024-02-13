Polls open in closely-watched N.Y. 3rd Congressional District special election

NEW YORK - Polls are now open in New York for voting in the special election to replace George Santos in Congress.

Mayor Eric Adams said, despite Tuesday's winter weather, voting sites in the city will remain open.

New York's 3rd District includes parts of Queens as well as Long Island.

There are concerns the weather could impact turnout.

Democratic candidate Tom Suozzi, who previously served in Congress, and Republican challenger Mazi Pilip, a Nassau County legislator, are neck-and-neck.

The candidates made a last-minute push to voters Monday night ahead of the storm.

"Regardless of what happens, the weather's going to affect the Democrats and Republicans alike. Historically, Republicans turn out earlier, Democrats turn out later," Suozzi said.

"It may snow a little, but I'm not worried. The reason for that - voters are very engaged in this election," Pilip said.

The early voting numbers are in. More than 57,000 voters cast ballots in Nassau, and another 9,000 in Queens.

Some 500,000 people are eligible in the election Tuesday.