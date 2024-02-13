Tom Suozzi fires up supporters to get to the polls in NY-03 special election

Tom Suozzi fires up supporters to get to the polls in NY-03 special election

Tom Suozzi fires up supporters to get to the polls in NY-03 special election

WOODBURY, N.Y. -- You can call the race for the seat in the 3rd Congressional District intense, heated and a nail-biter. Tuesday's snow sprinkled in even more drama.

Just to give an idea of the intensity in the battle between Democrat Tom Suozzi and Republican Mazi Pilip, 18 mailings were sent to one house in two weeks and $20 million was spent on a race, which will impact which party controls the House of Representatives.

READ MORE: Voting underway in closely-watched N.Y. 3rd Congressional District special election

There were cheers from the health care union for "Suozzi not Mazi." The former congressman fired up supporters after a barrage of attack ads tried to tie him to the migrant crisis. He fought back hard with a message that he's the post-George Santos vote for sanity.

"If you want change in Washington D.C., I'm your candidate because Washington D.C is broken. Everything is about partisanship and fighting, fighting, fighting, and my whole campaign and career is about bringing people together," Suozzi said.

READ MORE: Mazi Pilip-Tom Suozzi special election in NY-03 becoming a must-watch race around the country

That, he says, takes experience, not just rhetoric. Suozzi painted Pilip as the novice with "no clue how to run a government," adding he, as the centrist, has the solutions.

"She's not very clear about what her positions are. She won't stand up and say what she really believes in. She waffles all over the place. It's really Santos 2.0," Suozzi said.

READ MORE: Last-minute push for votes for Mazi Pilip, Tom Suozzi in closely-watched N.Y. 3rd Congressional District race

Following heavy early voting, polling places got a slow start as the snow fell. Volunteers knocked on doors until nightfall.

"They can say a lot of things, but let's look at the work he has done, and how good of a job he has done," supporter Taleisha Reid said.

"We saw what happened with the last guy. We have to make a smart choice. We have to make sure there is someone in office with experience, someone who is trustworthy," supporter Alexandra Ryan added.

Polling has said the race is too close to call. Both camps are offering free rides to the polls, which close at 9 p.m.

To read a profile of candidate Suozzi, please click here.