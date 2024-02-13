Mazi Pilip makes final pitch to voters in NY-03 special election

Mazi Pilip makes last pitch to voters in New York special election

EAST MEADOW, N.Y. -- Snow made it difficult for voters to get to the polls early in the special election to replace ex-Rep. George Santos.

But Republican Mazi Pilip, the Nassau County legislator hoping to defeat Democrat Tom Suozzi, emerged with her GOP entourage at her campaign headquarters in Eisenhower Park.

"I am encouraging everyone to go out to vote. This is the day. We have been working very hard for the last eight weeks," said Pilip.

The special election is being watched nationwide. Will voters choose another Republican to replace the now-disgraced Santos?

"George Santos is absolutely the past. The issues, really, securing the borders, controlling illegal immigrants coming to our country," said Pilip.

Pilip, an Ethiopian-born Jew who emigrated legally to the U.S. from Israel, has focused her message almost entirely on the southern border and is hoping for crossover voters.

"Border security is number one in my mind," one voter said.

"Yes I'd rather have her in Congress for us. A good, strong woman," another voter said.

For Pilip, a mother of seven who is married to a Ukrainian-American doctor, issues of abortion, gun control, housing and climate change have taken a backseat.

"You are going to send the little girl from Ethiopia, from the village of Ethiopia, to United States Congress," said Pilip.

The question is, will we know the winner on Tuesday night?

"Whatever it is, we're going to respect the results. Maybe tonight we're going to celebrate. If not, the latest it's going to be is tomorrow morning," said Pilip.

It's a high-stakes sprint to the finish that will impact the balance of power in Congress.

