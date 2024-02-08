Watch CBS News
Local News

New poll has Democrat Tom Suozzi holding 4-point lead over Republican Mazi Pilip in NY-03 special election

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Pilip-Suozzi special election in NY-03 becoming a must-watch race around the country
Pilip-Suozzi special election in NY-03 becoming a must-watch race around the country 03:20

NEW YORK -- A new poll shows a tight race to replace George Santos in the 3rd Congressional District special election.

Former congressman and Democrat Tom Suozzi holds a 4-point lead over Republican Mazi Pilip, a Nassau County legislator.

READ MOREMazi Pilip-Tom Suozzi special election in NY-03 becoming a must-watch race around the country

In the poll conducted by Newsday/Siena College, 48% of likely voters say they will choose Suozzi, while 44% say they will vote for Pilip.

Voters say Suozzi will do a better job on protecting democracy and addressing abortion, while Pilip gets the nod for how she'll handle the migrant influx and make progress on lessening the tax burden.

Early voting ends Sunday and the election will be held on Tuesday.

CBS New York will have more on this story on the News at 5 & 6 p.m.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 8, 2024 / 12:47 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.