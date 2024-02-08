New poll has Democrat Tom Suozzi holding 4-point lead over Republican Mazi Pilip in NY-03 special election

Pilip-Suozzi special election in NY-03 becoming a must-watch race around the country

NEW YORK -- A new poll shows a tight race to replace George Santos in the 3rd Congressional District special election.

Former congressman and Democrat Tom Suozzi holds a 4-point lead over Republican Mazi Pilip, a Nassau County legislator.

In the poll conducted by Newsday/Siena College, 48% of likely voters say they will choose Suozzi, while 44% say they will vote for Pilip.

Voters say Suozzi will do a better job on protecting democracy and addressing abortion, while Pilip gets the nod for how she'll handle the migrant influx and make progress on lessening the tax burden.

Early voting ends Sunday and the election will be held on Tuesday.

CBS New York will have more on this story on the News at 5 & 6 p.m.